Morgan Stanley Increases Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $75.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

