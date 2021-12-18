Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

