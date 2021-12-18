TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $162.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.33.

TEL opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

