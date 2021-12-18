HC Wainwright Raises Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $122.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FATE. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.06.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,960 shares of company stock worth $8,627,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

