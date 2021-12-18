$1.08 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 149.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

