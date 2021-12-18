Brady W. Dougan Sells 100,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HUMA opened at $8.71 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

