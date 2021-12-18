Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.10.

Comerica stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Comerica has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

