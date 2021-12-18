Insider Selling: Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) CFO Sells 50,908 Shares of Stock

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $812,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stuart Stoller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stuart Stoller sold 701 shares of Ipsidy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $10,515.00.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $16.72 on Friday. Ipsidy Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

