Strs Ohio Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 24.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $132.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.68 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

