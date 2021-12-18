DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 6,288 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

