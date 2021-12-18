Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.