DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.