Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

NXRT stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -192.40%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

