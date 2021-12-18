Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

