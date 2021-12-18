Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Inventiva stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

