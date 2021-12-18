Analyzing SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA Genetics and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. Given SOPHiA Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SOPHiA Genetics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA Genetics -168.10% -44.62% -35.49% Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 28.98 -$39.34 million N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 81.50 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -31.93

SOPHiA Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats SOPHiA Genetics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

