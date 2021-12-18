Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $25.26.

