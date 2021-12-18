Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,181 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

