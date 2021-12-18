Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.