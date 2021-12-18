Critical Contrast: Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) & Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Polaris 7.40% 57.18% 14.01%

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Polaris $7.03 billion 0.89 $124.80 million $9.62 10.70

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volta Inc – Class A and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83 Polaris 2 5 6 1 2.43

Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.63%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $142.54, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Polaris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris beats Volta Inc – Class A on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

