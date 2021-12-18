DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,083 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.78 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

