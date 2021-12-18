DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

