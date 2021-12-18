DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 956 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $62.46 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

