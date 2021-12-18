Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.
INBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
