Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.