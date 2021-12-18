Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 11.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13. 638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.