Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 2,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 794,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

