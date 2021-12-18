IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 73.3% in November

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

