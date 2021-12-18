Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $165,000.

NRK opened at $13.75 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

