Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $38.99 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

