Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

