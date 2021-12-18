WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Down 2.9%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 3,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 827,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAPS. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.