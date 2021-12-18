JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $28.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of GRPN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $651.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Groupon by 122.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

