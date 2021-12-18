Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 397,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

