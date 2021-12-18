Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

