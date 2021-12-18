Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

