Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Down 2.3%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.