Emfo LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

