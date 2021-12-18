Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753,352 shares of company stock worth $163,734,689 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

