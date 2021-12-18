Contrasting Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and ABVC BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.60%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and ABVC BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($0.85) -7.60 ABVC BioPharma $480,000.00 213.38 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

ABVC BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.56% -24.40% ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -318.25% -91.57%

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats ABVC BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703, for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

