CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CAE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

