Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

