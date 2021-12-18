Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock worth $640,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

