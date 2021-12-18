Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

