Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

PLNT opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

