Stephens Begins Coverage on FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

FINW opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

