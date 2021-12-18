Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.