NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,773,750.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

