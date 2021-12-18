Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $1,225,447.21 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $311,661.00.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

