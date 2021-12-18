Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.49 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

