Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTA. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

